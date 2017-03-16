MPD: Student Suffers Life-Threatening Injury in Shooting Near Lee High School

by Rashad Snell

According to the Montgomery Police Department a student suffered a life-threatening injury following a shooting that happened near Robert E. Lee High School Thursday afternoon. Capt. Regina Duckett says the shooting took place in a nearby vacant lot. She says a stray round entered school property striking the student. Authorities say her condition is stable.

Police say a juvenile male suspect is in custody with charges pending. The school was placed on lock down for a couple of hours.