MPD: Student Suffers Life-Threatening Injury in Shooting Near Lee High School

by Rashad Snell

According to the Montgomery Police Department a student suffered a life-threatening injury following a shooting that happened near Robert E. Lee High School Thursday afternoon.
Capt. Regina Duckett says the shooting took place in a nearby vacant lot.  She says a stray round entered school property striking the student. Authorities say her condition is stable.
Police say a juvenile male suspect is in custody with charges pending.  The school was placed on lock down for a couple of hours.
