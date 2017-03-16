US Soldiers Train for Jungle Warfare at Hawaii Rainforest

by Lillie Dunn

The Army set up the course at a base some 30 miles west of Waikiki a few years ago.

It’s the Army’s first such school since it gave up its jungle training center in Panama in 1999 when the U.S. returned land there to the Panamanian government.

The Hawaii training grounds have a stream soldiers can practice crossing and cliffs for rappelling.

The 25th Infantry Division’s deputy commander says the Army set up the school as its footprint was shrinking in Iraq and Afghanistan after more than a decade of war in those countries.

Brig. Gen. Stephen Michael says soldiers must be able to fight in the tough environment of the Pacific.

