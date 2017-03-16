Warming Trend Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues over the region tonight. Clouds will thin out and temps drop but not as low as last night. Looks like mid 30s to start out your Friday. We will see lots more sunshine allowing temps to respond with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon. A frontal boundary moves through here on Saturday. A few spots could see a shower or two but nothing heavy expected. Temps will continue to warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday. On the backside of the front it does cool slightly for Sunday but upper 70s return for early next week. This latest cold snap will be just a memory this time next week. Looks like much warmer temperatures throughout the week.