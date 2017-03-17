Alabama Now 1 of 2 State Celebrating Gen. Lee & MLK Holiday on Same Day

by Rashad Snell

Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to legislation removing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The state House approved the proposal by a 66-11 vote on Friday and sent it to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who had urged lawmakers to end the dual holiday.

Once the bill is signed into law, Mississippi and Alabama will be the only states that honor Lee and King on the same day.

The Arkansas legislation sets aside the second Saturday in October to honor Lee with a memorial day, not a state holiday, marked by a gubernatorial proclamation. The bill also expands what’s taught in schools about the Civil War and civil rights.

