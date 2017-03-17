ALEA Announces Expanding Driver’s License Office Hours

by Claire Jacobs

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials announced they will be expanding operating hours for driver’s license offices across the state.

Starting Monday, ALEA’s Driver License Division will offer 26 more days of service each month in nine counties statewide. Officials say depending on the size of the city, and the demand for services, the office hours will vary from 3 days a month to 1 day a week. The Alabama Senate has passed a bill that would require the offices to open at least one day a week. This comes after an agreement between the U.S. Department of transportation and the state to expand office hours.

Here is the list of changes coming to the nine counties: