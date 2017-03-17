ALEA Expands Hours at 9 Driver License Offices

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is expanding hours of operation at nine of its Driver License Examining Offices in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Transportation to better serve Alabama and make services more convenient for citizens who live in outlying areas.

“Beginning Monday, March 20, our Driver License Division will offer 26 additional days each month of service to our citizens,” Secretary of Law Enforcement Stan Stabler said.

The nine offices are in Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Perry and Wilcox counties. Depending on size of town or city and demand, office hours vary from one day each week to three days each month.

• Centreville (Bibb): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday

• Union Springs (Bullock): 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. each Thursday

• Greenville (Butler): 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. each Monday

• Eutaw (Greene): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. each Tuesday

• Greensboro (Hale): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. each Thursday

• Hayneville (Lowndes): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-4:30 p.m. each Wednesday

• Tuskegee (Macon): 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday

• Marion (Perry): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. each Tuesday

• Camden (Wilcox): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. the first, second and third Tuesday

ALEA makes every effort to meet the needs of the state’s citizens. In October 2015, the agency reduced operating hours in 31 outlying Driver License Offices because of limited funding. ALEA adjusted operations in November 2016 and expanded services in seven locations, including Troy, Livingston, Rockford and Butler.

For additional information, a complete list of ALEA’s Driver License Examining Offices and a list of online options, visit www.alrenewal.com. The agency’s website also includes a Citizens Feedback form, a quick and simple way to share your thoughts on ALEA’s many online services.