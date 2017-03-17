Construction Worker Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Construction Zone

by Rashad Snell

A pedestrian was killed Thursday, March 16, after being struck by a vehicle on Autauga County Road 85 near Autauga County Road 104, approximately four miles north of Prattville.

Larue Bandy, 55, of Hayneville was working in a construction zone when he was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer, Kelly Nicole Dingler, 35, of Deatsville, was transported to a local hospital.

The crash occurred at 2:25 p.m. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.