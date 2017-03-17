Health Secretary Prods GOP to Collaborate on Health Bill

by Lillie Dunn

Health secretary Tom Price is prodding divided Republicans to “get together and collaborate” on a health care overhaul GOP leaders can push through the House.

Price spoke to reporters before a Friday meeting with House Republicans.

One House GOP leader, Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, said they were on track to bring the legislation to the House Rules Committee early next week.

That meeting – a prelude to bringing the legislation to the House floor – is expected to produce amendments aimed at securing votes.

President Donald Trump has been talking with GOP lawmakers about potential changes. Price wouldn’t say what revisions might occur, but said Trump thinks the current measure addresses his priorities.

The legislation would kill elements of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

