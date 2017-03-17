J.C. Penney Store Closings in Alabama

by Jalea Brooks

J.C. Penney has released a list of the 138 department stores it plans to close. The retailer first announced its plan to close 130 to 140 locations and offer buyouts to 6,000 workers last month. Most stores will begin liquidation sales April 17 and close in June.

The retailer announced that the closures would displace 5,000 workers. Some of them will receive transfer opportunities, others will not. In Alabama, The closures include:

Auburn Mall: Auburn

Tannehill Promenade: Bessemer

Gadsden Mall: Gadsden

Jasper Mall: Jasper

Penney will continue to operate nearly 900 stores.