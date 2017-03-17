MPD Respond to Shots Fired at Bama Lanes Bowling Alley

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Bama Lanes on March 16 at about 12:30 p.m..

Bama Lanes owner confirmed that two unoccupied vehicles were shot sustaining minor damage. The owner also stated that there were 25 students inside the alley at the time of the shooting and the shooter did not enter the building as the staff did everything they could by locking doors.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made but that owner stated that MPD has seen the surveillance video and has picked up shell casings from the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and no additional details are available. No connection to the shooting that occurred at Lee High School, also on March 16, around the corner from the bowling alley.

