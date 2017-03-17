UPDATE: 16-Year-Old Charged in Shooting Near Lee High School

by Rashad Snell

10 p.m. Update: 10 p.m. Update: The Montgomery Police Department has charged 16-year-old Robert E. Lee High School student Quinterrious Norman with first-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Jail under a $150,000 bond. Police say the victim in the shooting is a 15-year-old female Lee High School student. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been flown to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. She’s now listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say this was a single-shooter incident where Norman fired a gun in a vacant lot adjacent to the school striking the victim and a nearby vehicle. Further investigation indicates that neither the victim or the vehicle were an intended target. Police say this was a single-shooter incident where Norman fired a gun in a vacant lot adjacent to the school striking the victim and a nearby vehicle. Further investigation indicates that neither the victim or the vehicle were an intended target.

The school was placed on lock down for a couple of hours.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance released a statement regarding the shooting:

“Our hearts go out to the Robert E. Lee High School student injured in a shooting today, as well as her family. Although the incident occurred outside of the school building, student safety is always the top priority . Tomorr ow, increased law enforcement, trained counselors, and State Department of Education staff will be on hand to assist in any way possible. It is imperative that schools maintain an atmosphere that is safe and conducive to learning. Thank you to the police, medical personnel, Superintendent Margret Allen, principal and staff at Robert E. Lee High for handling this incident with such professionalism.”

