Some Weekend Rain

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will be moving into the deep south on Saturday. Showers and a few t-storms will develop ahead of this system. We don’t see anything strong or severe with this frontal passage. Temps will warm into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon but it does cool slightly behind the front for Sunday. Abundant sunshine will kick in Sunday into early next week. This will lead to a nice warm up with highs approaching 80 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. Another front works into the area around midweek. A few showers will be possible but nothing major with this system. It’s looking mostly sunny and mild late week but we could be dealing with some stronger storm activity early next weekend.