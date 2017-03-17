“That’s My Child” Restoring Warehouse for Youth

by Ellis Eskew

After four years in the Chisholm Community Center, “That’s My Child” is ready for a place all of their own.

“This will be the rec center over here where we have pool tables, ping pong balls, dart boards, things like that,” said organization founder Charles Lee.

Lee is taking an old warehouse on West Fairview Avenue and restoring it into something purposeful, which is a vision that is very close to his heart.

“It’s very important. Its very important because I think a lot of times kids lose hope just not having somewhere to go after school, just linger around. But if they had a place they know they can have fun and learn great skills, I think they will definitely come in..I feel the need is huge,” Lee.

He says there will be different phases of the project and different places in the center for everyone to enjoy.

“We are also going to be doing the poetry after school tutoring. We have some other programs that have been geared towards adults as well, such as GED prep, job readiness, and resume building,” said Program Director “JP” Peterson.

Lee says it’s all about getting kids off the streets and involved in something they are passionate about, not just for today, but for the future.

“Skills that they can take with them forever, so when they learn these things, they don’t have to resort to selling drugs,” said Lee.

There will be a fundraising gala for the “That’s My Child” project March 23rd at 6:00pm at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery. For more info on the organization, click here.