Troy Falls to Duke in NCAA Tournament 87 to 65

by Darryl Hood

Grayson Allen had 21 points off five 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and second-seeded Duke continued its perfect postseason with an 87-65 victory over Troy in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night to start the East Region.

The Blue Devils (29-7) became the first team to win four games on the way to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament crown last week. They kept up that pace in blowing past the 15th-seeded Trojans (22-15).

Duke will take on either No. 7 seed South Carolina or No. 10 seed Marquette and its coach, former Blue Devils point guard and assistant Steve Wojciechowski, on Sunday.

The Blue Devils improved to 34-7 all-time in openers and put this one out of reach early with their 3-point shooting.

Jordon Varnado had 18 points to lead Troy, which made its first NCAA appearance since 2003.

