Warming Trend Begins says Future Forecaster Alexis Jeffress

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER DAYS AHEAD: Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and we will see our highs warm into the lower 70s. For the weekend, Saturday will be mainly cloudy and we are going to have to deal with a few showers along a cold front that move into the state Saturday, These should mainly impact the area for the first half of Saturday. Moisture will be limited, so rainfall amount should be pretty light, generally 1/4 inch or less. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s. Then, Sunday will be sunny and slightly cooler with a high closer to 70°.

NEW WORK WEEK: Not much change in the overall thinking as we head into the first official week of spring, as spring officially starts Monday at 5:28AM CDT. Monday will be very nice with plenty of sun and highs well into the 70s. The rest of next week looks spring-like with highs in the 70s each day, and lower in the 40s and 50s. We are dry through midweek, but rain and storms look to return towards the end of next week.

Have a Fantastic Friday and a phenomenal weekend!

Ryan