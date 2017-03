Troy Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

by Lillie Dunn

A single-vehicle crash at 10:50 p.m. Friday, March 17, has claimed the life of a Troy man.

Enoch Oneal Singleton, Jr., 42, was killed when the 2000 Ford Taurus he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Singleton Jr., who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Pike County 1111, six miles north of Troy.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.