A Warm Start to Spring Ahead!

by Ben Lang

After some light showers this morning, central and south Alabama are dry once again. Skies clear north to south tonight, with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 40s. A very nice Sunday is ahead. Temperatures warm to around 70 under a clear sky. It will be a little on the chilly side for Sunday night, with temps falling into the low 40s.

Monday is the first day of astronomical spring, and it will certainly feel like spring across the River Region. Highs will be in the mid-70s under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows become warmer this week as well, only falling to the mid 50s for Monday night. Tuesday will be our warmest day over the next eight, with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday will be warm as well, but a bit more cloudy with a few showers in the mix as well.

A front moves through Wednesday into early Thursday, bringing some cooler air along with it. Highs will be around 70 on Thursday. Looks like Friday through Sunday feature highs in the mid 70s, with an increased chance for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.