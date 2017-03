Alabama Inmate Escape

by Lillie Dunn

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, an inmate has escaped from his assigned job location.

Inmate Demetrius Harris was last seen wearing a black AND 1 Jersey, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped, or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.