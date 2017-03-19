Alabama Mideval Festival Takes Festival Goers Back in Time

by Danielle Wallace

Learning how to do things the old fashioned way, that’s what festival goers are getting a taste of at the Alabama Mideval Festival.

“To know what lies in the future, you must embrace the past. You need to know how things were done in the past,” says Janet Wright.

For Jeremy Thomas it’s all about teaching people skills of the past like glass blowing.

“We don’t see it very often. Most people don’t even realize how it’s made and the idea that something is so rigid and fragile, starts off as a liquid is made with fire…Is something that’s very strange to people,” says Thomas.

From making soap to blacksmithing, this festival is a time for people to experience life in a different way.

“It’s hard in this modern day of technology when everybody is in their phone or their laptop to have a place where families can play together all day long,” Nancy Ardoin.

“With festivals like this we try to push non technology to let people get back to more simpler state of mind and more simpler period of time where they learn to live and talk to other people,” says Matt Merritt.

They say while the world has progressed, they believe one fact remains.

“We wouldn’t be where we are now without the errors that they made,” says Ardoin.

This is the 2nd year of the Alabama Mideval Festival in Greenville.