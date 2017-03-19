Fire Breaks Out at Montgomery Texas Roadhouse

by Lillie Dunn

Fire units responded to a fire at the Montgomery Texas Roadhouse Saturday night.

Upon arrival units reported flames visible from the roof. Crews were able to make entry to rapidly extinguish the fire.

The fire originated in the cooking area. The building was laddered to extinguish the flames that extended to the roof.

All occupants were out of structure and no injuries reported by civilians or MFR personnel.

This incident is being investigated to determine the cause.