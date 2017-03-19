Greenville Man Arrested for Stealing Rifle from Police Unit

Posted:

by Lillie Dunn

A Greenville man has been arrested for stealing a rifle from a police unit in Greenville, three weeks ago.

Michael Jermaine Thompson, 26, of Greenville was arrested in connection with the rifle.
After conducting a driver license check, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Task Force found the rifle in a vehicle.
Thompson has been charged with the possession of the rifle.
Police are still investigating the incident. They say their could be more arrest in the case.

