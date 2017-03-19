Montgomery Public School to Receive Upgrade in School Buses

by Lillie Dunn

Public Schools in Montgomery will be getting an upgrade in school buses.

The Montgomery Advertiser ( http://on.mgmadv.com/2nshBVk ) reports that 158 new buses will be added this year.

The Montgomery County Board of Education announced the new measure during a meeting Tuesday.

The new buses will cost about $11.9 million. They’ll feature improved seat design, more onboard cameras and a geo-location system that can track the bus if it’s stolen.

The board approved the purchase of 21 special education buses that Montgomery Public Schools already has the funds to purchase on Tuesday.

Those buses will cost $1.85 million. The 137 regular education buses will cost $10,138,000, a sum that still must be bid on and financed.

The MPS has 263 buses with some that have been service since 2001.

