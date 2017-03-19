Police Search for Inmate Accused of Escaping From Jail

Authorities are searching for an inmate who they say escaped from a jail in central Alabama.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials said in a news release Sunday that police are searching for an inmate identified as 45-year-old Demetrius Harris. Officials say Harris left his job location at the Frank Lee Youth Center around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

Harris was last seen wearing a black And-1 jersey, black pants and black shoes. He stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 241 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Harris was convicted of first-degree theft of property and sentenced to life in prison in 1999.

