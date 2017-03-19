Spring Begins Monday, And It Will Feel Like It!

by Ben Lang

It was a very pleasant Sunday afternoon for central and south Alabama. More spring warmth is ahead for the area. A gradual increase in cloud-cover will occur tonight, but no rainfall is expected. Temperatures gradually fall into the mid 40s prior to sunrise Monday. Partly cloudy skies expected through Monday afternoon. High temperatures will again be on the warm side, in the mid to upper 70s. A few clouds linger into Monday night, but southerly flow keeps temperatures mild. Monday night lows will be in the upper 50s. Tuesday could be our warmest day, with highs in the low 80s.

Overall, the weather pattern will be fairly uneventful this week. The biggest changes from day-to-day will be the amount of cloud-cover. Rain chances look minimal until at least Friday. A weak cold front is on track to move through Wednesday night, bringing highs down a bit on Thursday. Overnight lows for the week will range between the mid-50s to around 60.

Better chances for rain arrive next weekend. A storm system will approach the area, capable of producing widespread thunderstorm activity. Of course, this time of the year storm systems bear watching for severe weather potential. However, it is still a long way out and will continue to be monitored.