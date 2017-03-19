Suspect Wanted for Installing Skimming Devices at Greenville Banks

by Danielle Wallace

Greenville Police are searching for a suspect responsible for trying to get personal information from two local banks.

Police are looking for a person believed to be the suspect responsible for installing skimming devices at the banks. The devices are used to steal credit card numbers and pin numbers from customers. Authorities were alerted about the device Friday, after receiving a call from one of the banks concerned about a suspicious device on the ATM.

“We’ve had suspicions at certain points in the past that one could have been used here because we’ve had several people that banked at the same location that at the same period of time, had fraudulent charges on their card,” says Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn.

If you have any information that lead officers to an arrest you are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 334-382-7461.