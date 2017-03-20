Abandoned Dog Purchased for Nearly $10,000

by Andrew James

An abandoned dog, who was found on the side of Highway 29, now has a new home and job. Roger was found locked in his crate with a toy and a leash, but no food and water back in August.

He was rescued by the Bullock County Humane Society. After they were unable to find an owner, Roger was sent to FSI K-9 Academy where he learned to be a bedbug detector. He’s now being purchased by a company in Richmond, Virginia for close to $10,000.

“He can find bedbugs, he can find live bedbugs and viable eggs,” explained trainer James Latimore, “what he’s primarily going to be doing is searching apartments, retirement centers, hospitals and residential homes.”

Once at his new job, Roger will work around 4 hours a day.