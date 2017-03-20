Escaped Inmate Recaptured Near Birmingham

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports the recapture of state inmate Demetrius Harris, 44, who escaped from a work release job site in Montgomery on Saturday.

After receiving a tip, Fairfield police recaptured Harris at a gas station in Fairfield at 1 a.m. on Monday. Harris was in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time of his arrest. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail to await his return to the Department of Corrections.

Harris is serving a life sentence for first degree theft of property on a 1999 conviction out of Montgomery County. Harris has multiple burglary and theft of property convictions dating to 1991. He now faces charges for the escape and other offenses.

Harris was assigned to the Frank Lee Work Release Center in Deatsville before his escape.