Feels More Like Summer !

by Shane Butler

We have the look and feel of summer instead of spring early this week. Temps will top out in the low to mid 80s through midweek. A frontal boundary will slide southward into the area but we don’t see much rain activity Wednesday afternoon. The air mass will cool down a bit behind the front. Daytime highs will drop into the upper 60s on Thursday. Cool downs don’t typically stick around for long this time of the year. We go back into the 70s to near 80 late week into the upcoming weekend. Along with the warm up comes our next round of showers and t-storms. We could be facing strong to severe storms on Saturday. It’s still a ways out but conditions are coming together for some type of storm threat this weekend.