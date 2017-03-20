Former Alabama Lawmaker Dies at 79

by Rashad Snell

A former lawmaker who spent six terms representing south Alabama in the Alabama Legislature has died.

A funeral home obituary says Eugene Crum Foshee died on Saturday. He was 79.

The obituary didn’t give a cause of death.

Foshee was a native of Red Level who represented Covington County in Montgomery. Senate Secretary Pat Harris says Foshee served four years in the House and 18 years in the Senate before leaving the Legislature in 1994.

Foshee became a lobbyist afterward.

Foshee is survived by wife Cherie Estes Foshee, two sons, a daughter and a step-daughter.

