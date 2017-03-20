Georgiana Bank Robbed; FBI on the Scene

by Rashad Snell

Georgiana Police Chief Carlton Cook tell us that there was armed robbery at Trustmark Bank on Highway 106 in Georgiana.

Witnesses say a black male took off but was then picked up by another vehicle. The direction of the vehicle is unknown.

There have been no reports of any injuries or how much money was taken.

FBI is now on the scene and will head the investigation with the support of the Georgiana Police Department. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Georgiana Police at (334)362-0896.

Check back with Alabama News Network for the latest on this ongoing investigation.