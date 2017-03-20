Millbrook Man Charged with Domestic Violence Assault after Shooting

Posted:

by Stefanie Hicks

A Millbrook man is charged with domestic violence assault after a shooting Monday morning.

Authorities say they were called to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Alabama River Parkway. Both the suspect, 42-year-Michael Cleary, and the victim were shot. Cleary originally told police they were shot during a robbery, but after further investigation police discovered the shootings happened during a dispute.

The victim was taken to Baptist South in critical but stable condition.  Cleary is being held in the Elmore County Jail.

