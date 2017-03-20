UPDATE: New Charges for Teen Charged in Shooting Near Lee High School

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has charged 16-year-old Robert E. Lee High School student Quinterrious Norman with first-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Jail with no bond. Norman was previously held under a $150,000 bond but after first appearence hearing his bond was revoked. Bond Revoked Police say the victim in the March 16 shooting is a 15-year-old female Lee High School student. Reports say the female student was struck once in the neck. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been flown to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. She’s now listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say this was a single-shooter incident where Norman fired a gun in a vacant lot adjacent to the school striking the victim and a nearby vehicle. Further investigation indicates that neither the victim or the vehicle were an intended target. Police say this was a single-shooter incident where Norman fired a gun in a vacant lot adjacent to the school striking the victim and a nearby vehicle. Further investigation indicates that neither the victim or the vehicle were an intended target.

The school was placed on lock down for a couple of hours.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance released a statement regarding the shooting:

“Our hearts go out to the Robert E. Lee High School student injured in a shooting today, as well as her family. Although the incident occurred outside of the school building, student safety is always the top priority . Tomorr ow, increased law enforcement, trained counselors, and State Department of Education staff will be on hand to assist in any way possible. It is imperative that schools maintain an atmosphere that is safe and conducive to learning. Thank you to the police, medical personnel, Superintendent Margret Allen, principal and staff at Robert E. Lee High for handling this incident with such professionalism.”

Norman faces more charges. He has been charged with Theft of Property and Burglary.

Police reports say Norman unlawfully entered a residence and stole sliver and black Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol. The firearm stolen was the one used in the March 16 shooting of the female Lee high student.

Keep checking www.alabamanews.net for updates to this story.