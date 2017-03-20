Three Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

by Rashad Snell

A two-vehicle crash Sunday, March 19 around 4:35 p.m., has claimed three lives and injured another.

A 16-year-old boy from Andalusia was killed when the 2006 Ford F-150 he was driving collided with a 2002 Ford-150 driven by Robert Curtis Blocker, 56, of Robertsdale. The teen, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Blocker and passenger April Elaine Hayes,43, were also killed in the crash. A passenger in the teens vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 29 at the 32.70 mile marker, ten miles south of Andalusia.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.