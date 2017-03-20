Welcome to Spring!!!

by Ryan Stinnett

HELLO SPRING: Spring officially started this morning at 5:29AM CDT. The weather forecast for today will certainly be making it feel like spring. It will be a very nice day with plenty of sun and highs well into the 70s, with some 80s expected. Tomorrow looks to be dry and we are expecting a repeat performance of the weather from today. That means more sun than clouds, but our highs will be in the mid 80s.

SCATTERED SHOWERS WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach the area Wednesday, but moisture will be limited, so rain does not look to be possible, but we will see a few more clouds. Highs Wednesday will be around the 80 degree mark, while Thursday will be a bit cooler with lower 70s expected.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with an isolated shower or two as our winds really increase out of the south ahead of our next storm system. Highs Friday, will be in the lower to mid 70s. To our west, severe storms are expected across Oklahoma and Texas, with a low pressure system. That low looks to lift off towards the Great Lakes over the weekend and swing a cold front through the state.

STORMS THIS WEEKEND: A low pressure looks to develop over the Lower Mississippi River Valley and track towards western Tennessee. This track, will keep Alabama in the warm sector, and could mean thunderstorms for Alabama. It looks to be a favorable setup for the threat of strong to possibly severe storms next Saturday afternoon and evening. A lot to watch over the next several days and once again, it is way too far out to worry about it, but just something to note. The system should exit the area by Sunday.

Have a Marvelous Monday!

Ryan