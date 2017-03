Woman Charged After Construction Worker Hit and Killed

by Stefanie Hicks

Charges have been filed against a woman who hit and killed a construction worker last week.

Kelly Dingler of Deatsville has been charged with Driving Under the Influence and Manslaughter. Police say Dingler killed 55-year-old Larue Brandy last week at a construction site in Prattville.

Dingler is in the Autauga County Jail under $15, 000 bond.