World’s Oldest Billionaire Dies at 101

by Rashad Snell

A billionaire philanthropist who was the last of his generation in the famously philanthropic Rockefeller family has died. David Rockefeller was 101 years old.

Rockefeller’s spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel (sy-TEHL’), says he died peacefully in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico (poh-KAN’-tih-koh) Hills, New York.

Rockefeller was the sixth child of John D. Rockefeller Jr. and the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller.

With the passing of his elder siblings, Rockefeller was at the head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that range from environmental conservation to the arts.

He also headed what is now JP Morgan Chase bank.

To mark his 100th birthday in 2015, he gave 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to Maine.

