Alabama-Born Tim Anderson Agrees to $25 Million Contract with White Sox

by Rashad Snell

The rebuilding Chicago White Sox and promising shortstop Tim Anderson have agreed to a $25 million, six-year contract.

Anderson will receive $850,000 in 2017, $1 million in 2018, $1.4 million in 2019, $4 million in 2020, $7.25 million in 2021 and $9.5 million in 2022. The deal also includes club options of $12.5 million for 2023 and $14 million for 2024. If either is declined, Anderson gets $1 million.

The deal announced Tuesday comes on the heels of an encouraging debut last season.

The 23-year-old Anderson, selected 17th overall in the 2013 amateur draft, was promoted in June after Jimmy Rollins was released. He hit .283 with 10 stolen bases, nine homers and 30 RBIs in 99 games. He also struck out 117 times and walked just 13.

