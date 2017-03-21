Brief cool down ahead

by Shane Butler

Summer-like warmth is holding on but cooler air is just upstream and it’s heading southward this week. A frontal boundary will move through our area on Wednesday. Moisture is limited and we don’t see much if any rain along this boundary. The air behind this front is cooler and temps will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs Thursday. The cooler air doesn’t stick around for long as we head back into the upper 70s over the weekend. Another front will be advancing toward the region and this will increase our chance for some rain. It looks like most of the rain activity will hold off until Saturday evening into Sunday. It is the spring storm season, so we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm with this system over the weekend.