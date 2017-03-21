Congresswoman Terri Sewell Seeks 2017 Summer Interns

by Rashad Snell

The 7th Project is offering PAID Internships during the Summer of 2017 in Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s (AL-7) Washington, D.C. office as well as her District Offices in Alabama located in Birmingham, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, and Selma. The application can be accessed at http://the7thproject.com/application/

“Working for Congresswoman Sewell was an awesome experience. By being around people so dedicated to service throughout the 7th District I was able to grow and develop skills that have not only impacted me professionally, but have developed my character as well. Prior to my experience with Congresswoman Sewell I had always believed “the sky is the limit” was a cliché statement. After my experience with the 7th Project, I honestly believe it’s true.” Clarence Sutton, Tuscaloosa (D.C. Intern, Summer 2015).

Any undergraduate student currently enrolled in an accredited college with a 3.0 GPA or higher who is a resident of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District is eligible to apply for the Congressional Internship Program. Students may attend an accredited college or university located outside Alabama but must be from Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. Interns will be selected based on academic performance, leadership abilities and demonstrated financial need.

These internships are fantastic educational opportunities. In Washington, D.C., each intern will spend four weeks participating fully in the duties of the office. Interns will attend committee hearings, sessions of the House and the Senate, and will interact with government agencies. In the District Offices, interns will spend six weeks assisting with programming, including the Congress In Your Community Town Hall Tour, and working directly with constituent services.

Each Washington intern will receive a weekly stipend of $200. While an intern is working in Washington, D.C., the 7th Project will provide housing at an area university within 7 walking distance of public transportation. District interns will receive a $1,000 stipend for a six-week commitment.

Each Washington internship session is four weeks long. There are two sessions for Summer 2017: #1 June 5th – June 30, and #2 July 3 rd – July 28th. Applications must be received by midnight on April 10, 2017 for Session #1 and April 17, 2017 for Session #2. Selected applicants will be notified by the end of April.