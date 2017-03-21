Duo Arrested for Shooting at Selma Police Officer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two men suspected of shooting at a Selma police officer get their bonds set at $5,000,000 dollars each.

Authorities say Demarious “Sleepy” Pullom and Calvin Boyd are behind bars on charges that include the attempted murder of a police officer.

They say the men shot at the officer with an automatic rifle last week after the officer tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in.

Brandon Hatcher, Charles Pullom and Deseray Strong have also been arrested in connection with the case.

“Different ones did different things,” said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“Like hindering prosecution, when somebody is hiding out a felon, riding around with a felon, you had aiding and abetting, you had folks aiding and abetting in the shooting,” said Jackson.

Police say Jamarcus Brenson is also wanted in connection to the case.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.