Flowers Gives Legislature Update

by Ellis Eskew

“I give them a “B/ B-” They are doing well. They have done well to look at the budget.”

Political analyst Steve Flowers says the 2017 Legislative session is on the right track.

They have discussed budget early on in the session.

But he says one of the main issues has been prison reform.

“We are at 180 percent prison capacity and we’ve got some federal court cases going so we may have some federal intervention. So a little bit of a crisis and a little bit of anxiety to get something done in that regard. But the issue that has been asked to be passed is a pretty big bond issue and it’s seeing a lot of reluctance,” said Flowers.

There has also been talk about the Governor’s impeachment investigation, with one representative suspecting the Governor will step down next month.

Flowers doesn’t think anyone knows what the governor will do.

But he does say the governor needs to worry about the investigation that was started by the Attorney General’s office.

“He appointed Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate and the new AG recused himself and appointed Ellen Brooks as the special prosecutor. It gave rise to the opinion that there was indeed an investigation going on and there was more to the sustained relationship with his adviser. So that the real crux of the issue. I don’t think the House will ultimately vote to impeach Gov. Bentley unless they see some sign or proof of illegality,” said Flowers.

State Ethics Commission is hearing a complaint against Gov. Bentley on April 5th.