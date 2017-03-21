Trustmark Bank in Georgiana Robbed

by Rashad Snell

On Monday at approximately 2:25 p.m., an unknown male robbed the Trustmark Bank in Georgiana, Alabama. The bank is located at 412 West Street, Highway 106.

The suspect is an unidentified male is believed to be approximately 5’7″ with a medium build and long dreadlocks. According to eyewitnesses, the suspect had tattoos across his forehead and under his eyes.

The suspect brandished a black pistol during the robbery taking an unknown amount of money. He last seen leaving the area on foot but then picked up by vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect is requested to call the Georgiana Police Department at (334)376-2801