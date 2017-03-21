Golden Apple: Stephen Landrum

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Montgomery Public School System. History teacher, Stephen Landrum at Sidney Lanier High School, left the courtroom for the classroom. That right, he was a practicing lawyer doing criminal juvenile cases, parental termination cases, and just saw a need for someone to be in the school.

“I want to make a difference in their life and in the community and our state. We have some many very bright kids here and all they need is a chance and a challenge and i want to give them that challenge,” says Landrum.

Congratulations Mr. Landrum!