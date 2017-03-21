Montgomery Police Release Red Light Camera Video

by Andrew James

Recently, the Montgomery Police Department released some shocking video captured on their red light cameras. The city has cameras installed at around 20 intersections and they hope the video sends a message to drivers.

“When you’re sitting and watching the video you can actually look at it in real time, what we’re showing you is what happens when you run a red light or what could potentially happen when you run that red light,” explained Lt. Stanley Rucker.

Lt. Rucker says the number of crashes at these intersections has decreased since the cameras were first installed in 2008.

If you are caught running a red on camera you will receive a $60 citation.

To see the full video click here.