MPD Investigates Woodley Road Shooting

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred about 9:30 Tuesday morning, in the 3000 block of Woodley Road.

MPD’s investigation indicates the victim, an adult male, drove himself from the scene to the 2200 block of East South Boulevard and then was transported to Baptist Medical Center South via private vehicle. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The investigation further indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that escalated.

No additional information is currently available for release, and the investigation is continuing.