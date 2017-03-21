MPD Launches Homicide Investigation Following Express Drive Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated a homicide investigation following the death of Brittany Young, 20. Young was pronounced dead Monday night, March 20, after sustaining a gunshot wound on March 19.

On March 19 around 9:25 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5700 block of Express Drive after receiving a report of a subject shot. At the scene they located the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The gunshot wound proved to be fatal, and Young was pronounced dead the following night, March 20.

MPD’s homicide investigation is ongoing as investigators work to determine the circumstances of this fatal shooting. No additional information has been released at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 652-2831.