President Trump Signs NASA Reauthorization Bill

by Rashad Snell

President Donald Trump today singed into law bi-partisan legislation reauthorizing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) with $19.5 billion in funding and key policy provisions supporting the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Earlier this month, the House and Senate finalized NASA reauthorization legislation that sustains critical funding for the space program, including the Mission to Mars and the Space Launch System, which is managed from Marshall Space Flight Center.

U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Ala.) attended the bill signing ceremony in the Oval Office. Roby serves on the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee that is responsible for NASA funding.

“Alabamians are proud of the key role NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville plays in the space program,” Roby said.

“This bill will ensure important NASA exploration efforts are authorized and properly funded for in 2017, including the Mission to Mars. As a member of the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations Subcommittee, I’m committed to ensuring NASA has the resources it needs to remain the world’s preeminent space program.”