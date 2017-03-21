Spring Feeling More Like Summer

by Ryan Stinnett

If you liked the spring warmth yesterday, you are going to love the forecast for today. We should see another day with plenty of sunshine, and highs likely into the mid and upper 80s by this afternoon. Today will be the warmest day of the week as a cold front will bring a change in the air for the rest of the week.

MIDWEEK FRONT: A cold front will push into the state tonight, and it could bring a few strong storms to the far northern counties, but most places will stay dry. We note SPC has their standard “slight risk” across Tennessee and far North and Northeastern Alabama, with the “marginal risk” down to the U.S. 278 corridor from Cullman over to Gadsden, but the storms should stay confined to these areas. For the rest of Alabama, an isolated shower will be possible late Wednesday and Thursday with the weak surface front nearly stationary over Central Alabama, but I think across the southern half of the state, we stay dry. Highs Wednesday will once again be in the 80s, but are expected to fall back in the 60s for most places Thursday.

FOR FRIDAY: The final day of the work week looks dry for the most part with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be mild with our highs across the area in the mid 70s. Much of the work week, the weather will be fine, our main day of weather to watch will come over the weekend.

STORMY SATURDAY, SHOWERY SUNDAY: Still looks as though Saturday will be the most active weather day of the week as showers and storms are expected. To our northwest, a surface low will be supported by a fairly deep upper trough with strong wind fields. This, combined with a moist, unstable, airmass, will set the stage for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across Alabama Saturday. Way too early to be specific with timing or threats, but it certainly looks like an active weather day with some strong storms likely with potential for heavy rain. The high Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s.

THE FINAL WEEK OF MARCH: The pattern is looking very active for the rest of the month and it looks like we will have another chance of strong storms toward the middle of next week, which is nothing unusual as we are getting into the core of the spring tornado season in Alabama. Next week looks fairly mild with each day in the upper 70s and lower 80s, lows in the 50s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan