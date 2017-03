2 Injured in 4 Car Crash on Hwy 231 South of Troy

by Danielle Wallace

2 people were injured after a 4 car accident this evening on Highway 231, south of Troy.

Authorities say the crash happened near the Cattleman’s association. One person was life-flighted to Baptist South in Montgomery. The condition of that person is not known at this time. Another person was taken to troy regional medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.