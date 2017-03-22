America’s JobLink (AJL) Data Incident Affects Alabama

by Rashad Snell

Following a recent security breach of the America’s JobLink (AJL) system, a multi-state web-based system that links jobseekers with employers, it has been determined that Alabamians who have used the state’s free, online jobs database www.joblink.alabama.gov may have had personal information exposed.

The site is developed and maintained by America’s Job Link Alliance – Technical Support (AJLA-TS). AJLA-TS confirmed on March 21st that a malicious third party “hacker” exploited a vulnerability in the AJL application code to view the names, social security numbers, and dates of birth of jobseekers in the AJL systems of 10 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma, and Vermont.

The threat has been contained and the hacker’s access to all AJL systems has been disabled. Anyone who signed up for an account on JobLink or utilized its services over the past four years may be at risk.

This includes anyone who has received unemployment insurance benefits. New accounts established after March 14th are not affected. ADOL has identified those with VALID social security numbers who may be affected and THOSE CUSTOMERS WITH A VALID EMAIL ADDRESS ON FILE WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL WITH INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO PROCEED. Information is also available on the following websites: www.joblink.alabama.gov and www.labor.alabama.gov.

“Our customers’ personal information is something we value,” said Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor. “We are working around the clock with all vendors, state, and federal agencies involved to ensure that we have the most up-to-date information regarding this incident and to make sure that all precautions are being taken to prevent such an incident in the future.”

“The State of Alabama has requested an immediate and independent investigation by the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), a collaborative initiative of the Office of Cybersecurity and Communications within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Once this forensic analysis is completed, additional information will be released,” said Dr. Joanne Hale, Alabama Acting Secretary of Information Technology.

Anyone who has been affected by this breach, or thinks they may have been affected, should carefully watch their bank accounts, credit cards, and other financial transactions. For more information on how you can protect your credit, please refer to the following major credit reporting agencies:

Equifax Experian TransUnion

1 800 685-1111 1 888 397-3742 1 800 916-8800

PO Box 740241 PO Box 2104 PO Box 2000

Atlanta, GA 30374 Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19022

You may request that they place a fraud alert and or a credit freeze on your file. You may also contact the IRS Identity Protection Specialized Unit at 1-800-908-4490. See www.identitytheft.gov/databreach for additional follow-up steps.

AJLA-TS is in the processing of establishing a call center to answer questions from those who are affected.

This center should be operational within two to three business days. Customers may email www.AJLAincidentresponse@AJLA.net with any additional questions about the incident. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.